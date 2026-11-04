Construction worker arrested after $51.7-million cocaine bust in St Andrew

A construction worker is in police custody following the seizure of cocaine valued at approximately $51.7 million during an intelligence-led operation at a residence in Papine, St Andrew, on Monday night.

The operation was carried out about 11:30 pm on November 2 by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Specialised Operations Branch Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team at a premises on University Crescent.

According to the police, the officers executed a search warrant at the residence and discovered several cartons containing cocaine.

The Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) was subsequently contacted, and the drugs were weighed at 69 kilogrammes (152 pounds), with an estimated street value of $51.7 million.

The construction worker, who was the sole occupant of the premises, was taken into custody and is awaiting formal charges.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations by the FNID.

In a statement on Wednesday, the JCF said it continues to work with local and international partners to disrupt organised criminal networks and strengthen efforts to intercept illegal narcotics and firearms.

The police said the operations are aimed at protecting Jamaica's borders and communities.

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