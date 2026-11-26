Detectives from the Agricultural Protection Branch in Area Five have arrested two men and seized uninspected meat during an operation targeting the sale of unsafe meat to the public.

The two men were arrested during an operation at a jerk centre in Albion, St Thomas, on Wednesday afternoon.

The operation, dubbed YAREI 2.0 (Yuletide Agricultural Resilience Enforcement Initiative), is aimed at preventing the sale of meat that has not undergone the required inspection process.

Detective Inspector Robert Robinson, sub-officer in charge of the Agricultural Protection Branch's Area Five Unit, told The Gleaner that a preliminary report had been prepared.

"We found some meat, uninspected meat ... pork. The pork was uninspected. It has not gone through the due process to be deemed fit for human consumption. So it's a public safety issue," Robinson said.

The police said they believe the meat was slaughtered under unsanitary conditions and had not been inspected by public health officials.

"We are of the opinion that this meat was slaughtered in unsanitary conditions ... So it's a public health issue and a public safety issue," Robinson said.

Under the initiative, the police will be visiting food establishments, abattoirs, meat marts and other locations across the division.

Robinson said the operation forms part of the branch's mandate to ensure compliance with relevant laws, including public health regulations, and to prevent breaches that could put consumers at risk.

"We opted to get the team out there just to let the public know that we are acting in the public's best interest and that we have their safety at heart," he said.

The Area Five Unit covers the St Thomas, St Catherine and St Andrew police divisions.

The police said the operation will continue throughout the Christmas season.

- Henry Shirley

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