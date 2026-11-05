Earth Today | Resilience Naturally is back

AFTER A successful first season exploring gender, climate action, and nature-based climate solutions (NbCS), the Resilience Naturally podcast is back and better, bringing fresh voices, practical solutions, and some of the most important conversations shaping Jamaica’s climate-resilient future.

The podcast is a product of the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ), through the Jamaica Urban Solutions for the Environment (J-USE) Project, made possible through funding support from Global Affairs Canada.

The new season’s theme says it all: “Turning Ideas into Action”.

“Resilience cannot remain a buzzword. It has to show up in our communities, our cities, our policies, our financing systems, and, ultimately, in the lives of the people who experience climate impacts every day,” said producer Reneiquca Walker-McKnight.

Season 2 invites listeners to look at climate resilience differently – not simply as something governments, scientists, or environmental organisations are responsible for but as something that requires communities, policymakers, businesses, funders, practitioners, and everyday citizens to play a part.

“Building on Season 1, this season puts people at the centre of the resilience story and asks the questions that matter: What does action really look like? Who gets to shape climate solutions? Where does the money come from? Who has access to it? And what happens when good ideas have to move from paper into practice?” Walker-McKnight said.

And this, she noted, is where the real value of the podcast lies: making climate conversations more accessible while maintaining the depth needed to move audiences from awareness to action.

“Season 2 is about taking the conversations a step further. We want our audiences not only to understand the challenges we face locally but to see the people, ideas, partnerships, and opportunities that can help us respond. We are turning ideas into action, and we want our listeners to be part of that journey,” Walker-McKnight explained.

This season, the conversation is getting a new dimension and look. The podcast also welcomes sponsors PODCASTHUBJA, a subsidiary of Jace Myrie Media, as its video production sponsor alongside additional sponsorship from the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF). Together, these partners are helping to expand the reach of these important conversations to audiences through visual storytelling.

“We are excited to partner with Resilience Naturally because we believe powerful conversations deserve to be seen as well as heard. We have decided to sponsor this project because we do need more projects that bring awareness to the need to take care of the space and environment we live in. We also want others to see and know what the J-USE project is doing and will do for the country,” said Jace Myrie, managing director of Jace Myrie Media/PODCASTHUBJA.

“Therefore, we are proud to help amplify these important conversations and make them accessible to an even wider audience,” he added.

CBF said the partnership speaks to the importance of creating greater awareness around biodiversity, climate resilience, and the financing and partnerships needed to support solutions.

“The Caribbean is already experiencing the realities of climate change, and the solutions must be rooted in the realities of our people and ecosystems. Platforms like Resilience Naturally help to connect knowledge, lived experience, and action, while creating space for important conversations about how we finance and scale solutions across the region,” noted Chief Executive Officer Karen McDonald-Gayle.

The public can stay tuned to Resilience Naturally on a variety of podcast hosting and distribution platforms, including Buzzsprout, where they had more than 500 downloads in more than 24 countries last season; and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@EFJOfficial, where the first episode of the new season has been posted, with now 93 views and counting.