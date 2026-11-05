Recent rains expand Melissa misery

Western Bureau:

Recent rains in Hanover have brought further misery to residents whose roofs remain unrepaired more than a year after the passage of Hurricane Melissa, prompting renewed calls for state assistance.

“Many of us have done all that has been asked of us to secure help through the ROOFS programme but no help has come. So, we are still living in the unrepaired dry-weather houses under aging tarpaulin, which is no longer keeping out the rain,” said a resident of Caudwell, who asked to be identified only as ‘George’.

“What is happening to us is not right. Sometimes I have to wonder if we are under political punishment because the Opposition party won the two Hanover seats in the last general election,” he added.

Andrea Purkiss, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hanover Eastern, and Heatha Miller-Bennett, her counterpart in Hanover Western, said they were both aware of the troubling circumstances facing their constituents but could only offer assistance from their personal resources, as the state allocations available to them had been exhausted.

“There has been an increase in phone calls for tarps (tarpaulin), with persons also reaching out for building materials,” Purkiss told The Gleaner.

According to Purkiss, while each MP received an allocation of J$10 million to assist with post-Melissa recovery efforts, that money, along with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), had already been spent on relief efforts, leaving nothing to address the current needs.

“People are stressed out, the mental side of it is affecting a lot of people,” Purkiss said, noting that she was constantly being bombarded with calls from constituents seeking help.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) in the parish is of no help, as their assessment programme, which took place after Hurricane Melissa, and distribution of funds based on those assessments, are a big joke.”

Miller-Bennett said the ongoing rains had worsened an already difficult situation, with her constituents also constantly calling for assistance.

“The calls have been coming asking for tarpaulins, and we have been trying to help as best as we possibly can,” she said. “We have contacted the MLSS about some persons who we know have been assessed and still have not received anything, and they have indicated that they have a list of un-redeemed vouchers that they will be sending to us to see if those persons are on it.

“It is just unfortunate that it has been a year since the passing of Melissa, and we are still at this place, with persons in vulnerable communities still without a roof or a place to rest their heads at nights.”

Miller-Bennett also said the Hanover Municipal Corporation building, which is in her constituency and was damaged during the hurricane, remained without any tangible repairs.

“It’s raining now and members of staff have to be abandoning their posts to find shelter,” she said. “If the building that is supposed to house the professionals who are the engine of the development within the parish is not secure, then that is cause for concern,” she said.

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