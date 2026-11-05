Update | 50-y-o man charged over $51.7 million cocaine bust in Papine

A 50-year-old man has been charged by the police in relation to Monday’s seizure of 152 pounds of cocaine, which reportedly has an estimated street value of $51.7 million, allegedly at his premises in Papine, St Andrew.

He is Adrian Beckford, otherwise called ‘Paul’, who has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps preparatory to exporting cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, November 12.

The police report that about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, November 2, members of the Specialized Operations Branch (SOB) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team executed a search warrant at Beckford’s premises at University Crescent in Papine.

The police say that during the search, the lawmen reportedly discovered several cartons containing cocaine.

The Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division was subsequently contacted, and the substance was weighed, amounting to approximately 69 kilograms, or 152 pounds, with an estimated street value of $51.7 million, the police reported.

Beckford, who was the sole occupant of the premises at the time of the operation, was taken into custody on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Following an interview conducted in the presence of his attorney on Wednesday, November 4, Beckford was formally charged with the offences.

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