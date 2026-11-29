American consumers spent a record high amount online on Black Friday while fewer people again shopped in-person on the single busiest day for brick-and-mortar stores, according to preliminary figures released Saturday.

Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all payment forms, including cash, said retail sales, both in stores and online, were up 5.8 per cent when compared with last year’s Black Friday spending.

Automobile and gasoline purchases were excluded.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks e-commerce, says online sales on Black Friday totalled $13.1 billion, exceeding projections and an eleven per cent increase over last year.

Salesforce, An American customer relationship management firm, said global online sales reached a record $82.7 billion on Black Friday, which is also a five per cent increase year-on-year.

The volume of Black Friday orders also increased five per cent year-on-year.

Adobe and Salesforce use different data, which could account for the disparity in their online sales figures.

Salesforce’s total was based on global shopping data from more than 1.5 billion consumers while Adobe relies on data covering more than 1 trillion visits to US retail sites.

Physical stores still account for the majority of all Black Friday sales, but they saw fewer visitors this year, the data shows.

RetailNext, which measures real-time store foot traffic, said initial data showed customer count was down 2.9 per cent compared with 2025.

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