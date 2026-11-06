Building better citizens - Mitchell urges stronger partnerships to guide and empower young Jamaicans

WESTERN BUREAU:

Mandeville Mayor Donovan Mitchell is calling for stronger partnerships among local government, schools, families and the Scout Association of Jamaica, which he believes are key to creating a more disciplined, responsible and progressive society.

Mitchell, who is also chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation (MMC), said young Jamaicans must be recognised not merely as future leaders, but as individuals capable of making meaningful contributions to national development.

“Our young people are not simply the leaders of tomorrow; they are the valuable contributors to our society today,” said Mitchell, who was addressing delegates at the recent Scout Association of Jamaica National Scout Leaders Conference 2026 in Manchester.

Speaking on the conference’s theme, ‘A New Dawn in Scouting: Transforming Youths, Empowering Jamaica’, Mitchell said it was particularly relevant to Jamaica’s development, as it challenged stakeholders to embrace a renewed vision for youth empowerment through structured programmes, mentorship and community service.

“It reminds us that when we invest in our young people, we invest in the future of Jamaica,” he said.

Mitchell also argued that scouting continues to provide an important platform for developing character, confidence and leadership among young Jamaicans, particularly at a time when positive guidance and responsible role models are essential.

“They need guidance, encouragement, opportunities, and positive role models to help them recognise their potential and to make responsible choices,” Mitchell said.

He noted that the values instilled through scouting extend beyond the movement itself, preparing young people to become responsible citizens capable of contributing positively to their communities.

“Through teamwork, discipline, service, respect, and responsibility, scouting teaches lessons that extend far beyond its activities,” he told the gathering.

Turning his attention to the adult volunteers who sustain the movement, Mitchell praised scout leaders for their dedication to mentoring young people, often without financial reward or public recognition.

INVALUABLE WORK

“To our scout leaders, your work is invaluable. You are mentors, teachers, role models who help young people discover their strengths and believe in their abilities. Never underestimate your influence,” he said. “The lessons you teach today can shape the decisions and achievements of tomorrow’s leaders.”

Mitchell said the MMC recognised that youth empowerment could not be achieved by any single organisation, hence the need for institutional cooperation.

“As a municipality, the Manchester Municipal Corporation recognises that empowering our youth requires partnership,” he said. “Collaboration with the scout association, schools, families and communities can create an environment in which young people are encouraged to dream, develop their skills and embrace service.”

Acknowledging delegates who travelled from western parishes devastated by Hurricane Melissa, particularly St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover and St James, Mitchell said he recognised that the road to recovery remained long.

“I did a tour of the Parottee area [in St Elizabeth], and what I saw there... . If after one year that is what is there, then I would not have loved to see what happened the day after the storm,” he said.

Mitchell commended the delegates for remaining committed to scouting despite the continuing challenges confronting their communities. He said their dedication was important to shaping Jamaica’s future through discipline, service, leadership and personal responsibility.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com