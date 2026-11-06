J’can physiotherapist earns global recognition

Jamaican physiotherapist, educator and entrepreneur Dr Bernadette Bryan-Frankson has earned international recognition for her contribution to the profession, being named among World Physiotherapy’s 75 Noteworthy Physiotherapists as the organisation marks its 75th anniversary.

Bryan-Frankson, whose career spans more than four decades, was nominated by Gayean Johnson through the Jamaica Physiotherapy Association and selected following a review process and recommendation to the organisation’s executive board.

The 75 individuals being recognised are being honoured for contributions that have helped advance physiotherapy and strengthen its impact globally.

For Bryan-Frankson, the recognition is among the most significant milestones of her professional journey.

“To be recognised among World Physiotherapy’s 75 Noteworthy Physiotherapists means that the many small decisions to keep learning, keep building and keep serving have, over time, added up to something significant, reaching beyond their roots in Jamaica to resonate on the world stage,” she said.

She described her initial reaction to the news as one of “surprise and absolute elation”, followed by humility as she reflected on the distinguished company in which she had been placed.

Among those recognised are internationally renowned physiotherapists whose work influenced her professional development, including Robin McKenzie and Kari Bø.

Bryan-Frankson entered the School of Physiotherapy in Kingston in 1978 and has since built a career spanning clinical practice, education, mentorship, professional leadership and entrepreneurship.

Her contributions include helping to develop specialist rehabilitation services in Jamaica, particularly in pelvic health and lymphoedema management, while teaching and mentoring generations of physiotherapists.

As founder, chief executive officer and clinical director of Physical Therapy Solutions Ltd, she has worked to establish a Jamaican-owned practice capable of delivering rehabilitation services to international standards, while creating employment and developing healthcare professionals.

Her interest in addressing gaps in rehabilitation has also taken her into the emerging field of canine rehabilitation.

After undertaking formal training, she established Paws for Physio, described as Jamaica’s first canine rehabilitation unit. She has also been exploring the potential of virtual rehabilitation for human and animal patients across the Caribbean.

Despite the international recognition, Bryan-Frankson said she has no intention of slowing down.

“At this stage of my career, I am still motivated by curiosity, possibility and the excitement of seeing what can be created next,” she said. “I do not see this stage of my career as a period of winding down. I see it as a period of extending reach.”

The recognition also carries significance beyond her personal achievements, as she believes it demonstrates the capacity of professionals from smaller countries to make contributions with global relevance.

“Our region has knowledge, creativity and leadership to offer the global profession,” she said, adding that she hopes her achievement will encourage younger physiotherapists to understand that “where you begin does not determine how far your contribution can reach”.

World Physiotherapy is announcing the 75 noteworthy physiotherapists individually between September and November 2026. Their contributions will also be featured on the organisation’s website and in a special commemorative publication.

Recipients will receive a certificate and medal, with wider recognition planned for late November.

Looking ahead, Bryan-Frankson said she hopes her legacy will be defined by her contribution to the development of physiotherapy in Jamaica.

“I hope to be remembered as a trailblazer whose curiosity, courage and commitment helped move the profession forward in my country.”