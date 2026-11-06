MoBay Bypass to be ready next month, says Morgan

WESTERN BUREAU:

Having missed the September deadline for the opening of the Montego Bay Bypass in St James, Works Minister Robert Morgan is anticipating that the project will be completed in time for the start of the 2026-2027 winter tourist season.

Morgan, who toured the bypass on September 9 and expressed confidence that the projected deadline would hold, told The Gleaner in an interview on Thursday that unexpected challenges had impacted the project.

“The inclement weather that is being experienced in the area is indeed challenging,” explained Morgan. “However, the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) has reported to me that the contractor is managing the situation.”

“The entire projects team at NROCC is pushing for an opening of the Montego Bay Bypass before the winter tourist season. Details will be communicated as soon as they are available,” added Morgan.

Jamaica’s annual winter tourist season runs from December 15 to April 15.

Morgan declined to say how much work remains to be carried out on the project.

The Montego Bay Bypass, which forms part of the US$354-million Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project and is said to be approximately 90 per cent ready at present, is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve vehicular flow across St James and Hanover. It will also benefit motorists travelling to and from Westmoreland and Trelawny.

Completion of adjacent components of the perimeter road, such as the Long Hill Bypass, is expected to extend into 2027.

The bypass’s construction, which is being managed by China Harbour Engineering Company, was previously stalled following the sudden death of engineer Clifton James on September 3.

James, who was attached to SJE Consultants Limited, was reportedly measuring an area of the bypass site, near the Granville community, when he was run over and killed by a reversing truck.

Immediately following James’ death, Morgan ordered the National Works Agency to review safety procedures on the site with a view to preventing any similar recurrence.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com