The National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting the public that there is now an oil spill in Fern Gully, St Ann, making the roadway very dangerous to traverse.

Road users are being asked to avoid the corridor at this time.

The NWA says it is working with the police and fire department to address this situation.

Motorists are being asked to use the Breadnut Hill Road as a bypass.

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