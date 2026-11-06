Woman shot dead on veranda in Central Village

Police operatives in St Catherine are searching for two gunmen who shot and killed a woman on her veranda at her home in Big Lane, Central Village on Thursday.

She has been identified as 57-year-old labourer Rosemarie Leamy, also known as ‘Rosie’.

The police report that about 10:30 a.m., Leamy was sitting on the veranda of her home when she was pounced upon by two men who brandished guns and fired several shots, hitting her repeatedly.

The men then reportedly escaped in a waiting motor car.

Leamy was assisted to the Spanish Town Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Central Village Criminal Investigation Branch has launched a probe into the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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