McKenzie refuses to apologise for parliament fracas

Kingston Western Member of Parliament Desmond McKenzie has refused to apologise for his conduct during Tuesday's heated confrontation in Parliament, insisting that he did nothing wrong and did not breach the House's Standing Orders.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, McKenzie defended his actions during the incident involving Manchester North Western MP Mikael Phillips, which erupted shortly after the House of Representatives was adjourned.

“I did absolutely nothing. If you saw the video, I stood in my seat, which was the required posture. The Speaker was exiting the Chamber and I was in my seat. I did not violate the Standing Orders of Parliament,” McKenzie said.

He declined to respond to further questions about his role in the confrontation, which has triggered political condemnation and renewed calls for disciplinary action against parliamentarians involved.

The incident followed a contentious sitting during which the Government moved to end debate on an Opposition censure motion over Jamaica's decision to abstain from a United Nations resolution calling for an end to the United States embargo against Cuba.

Tensions escalated after Speaker of the House Juliet Holness adjourned the sitting.

Video footage subsequently circulated showing an angry exchange between Phillips and McKenzie, with several parliamentarians intervening as the confrontation threatened to become physical.

Phillips later apologised to Jamaicans for using expletives during the exchange, but alleged that McKenzie had repeatedly made offensive remarks about his deceased mother.

McKenzie has disputed the account of the incident presented by the Opposition.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has also called on McKenzie to apologise, arguing that there should be accountability on both sides. Golding, however, denied being pushed during the confrontation

- Corey Robinson

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