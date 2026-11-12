JCAA warns of possible flight disruptions on Friday amid planned SpaceX

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) is warning of possible flight disruptions on Friday as temporary airspace restrictions are to be imposed over parts of Jamaica’s airspace in connection with the planned launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket from Texas in the United States.

The JCAA said the restrictions will affect the northern portion of the Kingston Flight Information Region (KFIR) and are expected to impact aviation operations across parts of the Caribbean.

The launch of Starship Flight 15 is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Friday, November 13, from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, subject to confirmation of final operational arrangements.

The authority noted that alternative launch opportunities have been identified for November 14 to 19 if the operation is postponed.

In a statement on Thursday, the JCAA said it would implement temporary ground stops at Jamaica’s three international airports – Sangster International Airport, Norman Manley International Airport and Ian Fleming International Airport – from 5:15 p.m. on Friday, provided the launch proceeds as planned.

It noted that the measure will prevent northbound flights scheduled to transit the Havana Flight Information Region from departing until the authority receives official confirmation from the United States Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Space Operations Command that the affected airspace is safe for normal operations to resume.

The JCAA said designated hazard areas associated with the launch would extend across portions of the Yucatán Channel, the Caribbean Sea and surrounding regional waters.

It explained that temporary airspace restrictions are sometimes necessary during commercial space launches to protect aircraft from potential hazards, including debris in the event of a launch anomaly.

During the affected period, some flights could experience departure delays, temporary holding or changes to their planned routes.

The authority said the extent and duration of any disruption would depend on the progress of the launch operation and the subsequent clearance of the affected airspace.

It added that it was coordinating with the FAA, regional air navigation service providers, airport operators, airlines and other aviation stakeholders to manage air traffic safely while minimising disruptions.

The JCAA said it would issue Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) outlining the restrictions, ground stop requirements and related operational arrangements.

Airlines, pilots and other aviation stakeholders are being encouraged to monitor the official notices, while passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules and possible changes.

The authority stressed that the measures are precautionary and consistent with established aviation safety procedures for commercial space operations.

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