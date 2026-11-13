No animal pound for St Catherine until laws are changed, says Mayor Scott

Spanish Town Mayor Norman Scott says legislative backing is needed for the St Catherine Municipal Corporation can undertake any plan to establish an animal pound.

Scott said the municipal corporation would not proceed until the necessary legislative changes are made to clearly outline the responsibilities of local authorities when impounding animals.

He was responding to questions during Thursday’s monthly meeting of the municipality.

Scott explained that the existing legal framework does not adequately address how long impounded animals should be kept or how authorities should handle claims for damages, leaving the corporation exposed to significant responsibilities.

“Whenever an animal is impounded by us, we have the responsibility to keep it in the same way it was taken from the owner. It doesn’t state how long the animal must be kept nor how to deal with damages sought; therefore, the laws must assist or else, honestly, no pound,” Scott said.

He acknowledged that stray animals continue to cause destruction to property, road accidents and even fatalities, but argued that the legislation governing the actions of local authorities must be updated to reflect current realities.

Scott said proposals to establish an animal pound have been discussed for several years, with possible locations also suggested for the facility.

However, he said the plans remain on hold pending legislative changes that would provide the corporation with the necessary legal protection and guidance.

“While the argument to impound gets stronger whenever there is a fatal crash that involves stray animals on the streets, the laws must address action taken by the local authorities,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that further dialogue is needed to determine how best the issue can be addressed.

- Rasbert Turner

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