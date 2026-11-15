Body believed to be of woman swept away by floodwaters in Linstead found

The body believed to be that of the woman who was swept away in her car by floodwaters in Linstead, St Catherine has been found.

The police report that around 9:50 Sunday morning, residents stumbled upon a body in the Rio Cobre River, in the vicinity of Waterloo in Spanish Town, and raised an alert.

The body, believed to be that of 63-year-old Rhona Ritchie-Barrett, was in a state of decomposition, the police reported.

The body was removed.

The police say the matter is being treated as a suspected case of drowning.

It was reported that the woman was driving her car in Russell Pen, Linstead, when it was swept away by floodwaters on Friday.

The car was discovered on Saturday during a search and recovery operation by firefighters and residents.

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