The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information will be paying the fees for 5,000 secondary-level students to sit the four new employability skills course modules being offered by City & Guilds in Jamaica.

The courses are Unit #422 – Self Assessment and Development; Unit #430 – Dealing with Problems; Unit #411 – Working as Part of a Team; and Unit #404 – Effective Communication. They will be offered in 54 secondary level schools across the island.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Kasan Troupe, made the announcement at the launch event for the City & Guilds Employability Skills Programme on Wednesday, November 18 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

She said that the support is in response to the need for the education system to output students with soft skills, and follows a successful pilot programme in six Region One schools in July 2025.

These are Tarrant, Tivoli Gardens, Mavis Bank, Pembrooke Hall, Papine, St Andrew Technical and Norman Manley high schools.

“City & Guilds is the globally recognised certification that will validate learning and competence, thereby demonstrating readiness for the world of work and participation in society,” Troupe said.

“This is part of the transformation agenda to foster student achievement and readiness to thrive beyond their high school journey,” she added.

Under the Employability Skills Programme, students will have access to structured employability training and internationally recognised certification, helping to bridge the gap between education and the demands of the labour market.

Senior Executive Director, City & Guilds, Mandy Smith said that the programme will equip students across Jamaica with essential employability skills while they are still in education, giving them a stronger foundation for further study, entrepreneurship and employment.

“These are not simply workplace skills; these are life skills… Today is not simply the launch of this programme, [but] investment in the next generation – a commitment to ensuring that every learner has the opportunity to develop the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world,” Smith said.

“At City & Guilds, we believe that education is most powerful when it connects learning with real life outcomes. Employers consistently tell us that technical skills alone are not enough. They’re looking for communication, teamwork, problem-solving, adaptability, resilience and professionalism. These are the skills that help individuals thrive in the workplace, build successful careers and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” she added.

Smith said that City & Guilds deeply values its partnership with the Ministry which creates pathways for young people to realise their full potential.

City & Guilds is an international vocational and technical education organisation founded in 1878, offering qualifications, apprenticeships, digital credentials, and skills training across more than 28 industries.

In Jamaica, it operates through a regional network of approved training centres and a local representative office in Kingston.

- JIS News

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