The National Water Commission (NWC) is appealing to residents, businesses and construction contractors to exercise greater responsibility in the use and protection of sewer systems following extensive work to clear major blockages along sections of the sewer network in Ascot/West Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

The commission said its teams recently completed approximately two weeks of work to clear several sections of the 24-inch sewer main traversing Greater Portmore.

The agency, in a statement today, noted that the pipeline had become severely obstructed by accumulations of sand, gravel and improperly disposed waste, including wipes, sanitary napkins and condoms.

The blockage resulted in sewage overflows at several points along the main road, disrupting operations at nearby businesses, residential communities and the Ascot High School, it noted.

The NWC said the incidents also created potential public health concerns.

The commission said that over the weekend, several heavy-duty vacuum tanker units were deployed to the area to remove wastewater and accumulated debris from the affected sections of the pipeline.

The commission said the significant quantities of sand and gravel recovered from the sewer main had raised particular concerns about the handling and disposal of construction materials in areas served by the sewer network.

It is therefore urging persons undertaking building and renovation activities to ensure that sand, stone, gravel and other construction materials are properly stored and disposed of, and prevented from entering sewer lines.

The public is also being reminded that discharging storm water into the sewer system is illegal and that anyone found doing so may be fined by a court.

The NWC is also warning residents and businesses against using sewerage systems to dispose of grease, oils, wipes, sanitary products, condoms, plastics, rags and other inorganic materials, noting that the infrastructure is designed to convey wastewater and human waste.

The commission said it was particularly concerned about the potential for further blockages as the Christmas season approaches, when increased household, commercial and construction activities may place additional pressure on sewerage infrastructure.

It warned that improper disposal practices could result in costly repairs to pumps and sewer lines, sewage overflows, environmental contamination and disruptions to schools, businesses and surrounding communities.

The NWC is calling for a collective effort to protect the sewer network and is encouraging members of the public to report sewage overflows and suspected blockages through its established customer service channels.

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