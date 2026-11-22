Opposition Leader Mark Golding is calling for the Government to find the required funds and do what is necessary to repair a section of the Spring Mount roadway in St James, which was broken away during Hurricane Melissa.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness had previously stated that the roadway, which was severely damaged during the passage of the Category 5 hurricane on October 28, 2025, would be economically prohibitive to repair at this time because of soil erosion and unstable weather events.

It was estimated that it would cost $250 million to repair the road.

In a media interview following a tour of the roadway on Sunday afternoon, Golding said the yearlong delay in addressing the breakaway post-Melissa had resulted in inconvenience and hardship for residents whose livelihoods rely on easy access to the affected road.

"It is a major road, and it needs to be treated with priority,” Golding argued.

“I gather that the prime minister has indicated that there is no funding to deal with it, and I would just ask that that be revisited and that the National Works Agency really see what can be done to get this attended to, because it is really so inconvenient and dislocating the lives of people in the transport sector, farmers, professionals and vendors who need to get to Montego Bay, and the sick,” he added.

Golding added that since the affected road connects the constituencies of St James East Central, St James Southern and St Elizabeth North Western, there was added urgency for the Government to address the issue.

The Government had indicated that, due to the cost of repairing the road, alternative routes would have to be found for residents to travel in and out of the area.

- Christopher Thomas

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