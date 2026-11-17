A relative has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance and death of 12-year-old Cathaleea Samuels, whose decomposing body was discovered in St Ann on Monday.

The individual, who has not been charged, was taken into custody on Monday night and is being questioned by the police.

Head of the St Ann police division, Senior Superintendent of Police Carlos Russell, said Samuels was living between her mother, aunt and grandmother but was staying with her mother when she went missing.

Samuels, otherwise called ‘Tina’, was a student of Brown’s Town High School and lived in Hyde Park district, Alexandria, in the parish.

She was reported missing last Thursday after she failed to return home from accompanying her two siblings to a bus stop in the community.

Her decomposing body was reportedly discovered in the Halifax area of the parish on Monday evening.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Station, Crime Stop at 311, or the police emergency number 119.

- Sashana Small

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