One of the longest winning streaks in English football history is over.

Manchester City’s run of poor results in this year’s English Premier League (EPL) is not.

After 20 straight victories over Fulham dating back to 2012, City finally came up short against the London club when the teams drew 1-1 in their EPL game on Saturday.

Boos greeted the final whistle at Etihad Stadium.

City’s winless run in the EPL extends to four games — a stretch that started after the club was found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking that leaves its future shrouded in uncertainty.

Manchester City needed a stunning, edge-of-the-area volley by Elliot Anderson in the 57th minute to salvage a point, after Rodrigo Muniz gave Fulham the lead in the 16th.

Things are even more desperate for Chelsea, which was humiliated in a 4-1 home loss to Leeds after losing key midfielder Moises Caicedo to injury midway through the first half when the score was 0-0.

Chelsea, which is not playing in European competition this season, has lost four of its last seven EPL games to put manager Xabi Alonso under increasing pressure in his first season in charge of the big-spending London club.

Tottenham beat Ipswich 2-0 after a goal and assist from 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett on his first senior start.

Bournemouth climbed to fourth place by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0.

Thomas Frank's first match as Crystal Palace manager ended in a 3-2 loss at Coventry, and Aston Villa was held 0-0 by Sunderland.

Defending champions Arsenal can extend their lead atop the EPL to eight points with a win against Newcastle in the late game.

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