Most of us like having the numbers on our side. Whether we are running a business, managing a household or pursuing a personal goal, we feel more confident when we have enough resources, whether that’s money, people, or experience, to get the job done. So, what happens when God starts taking things away instead of adding to what we have?

We’ve been studying the story of Gideon recently and looking at how the same impossible odds that he thought disqualified him were exactly what God used to bring success. And sometimes those odds look like God reducing what we rely on so we can learn to trust Him more.

Let’s pick up in Judges 7. For context, Gideon was preparing to face the Midianites, a ruthless enemy of the Israelites. He had gathered an army of 32,000 men, which was already a pitiful number against an enemy force of approximately 135,000 (Judges 8:10).

Yet, God told Gideon that he had too many men, not too little. He explained that if Israel won with such a large army, the people might take the credit for themselves instead of recognising that God had delivered them. So, God reduced his soldiers until only 300 men remained (Judges 7:2-7).

That meant for every one man in Gideon’s army, there were 450 enemy soldiers. Those were impossible odds! Do you realise that God was deliberately arranging things so that there would be no doubt about who was responsible for the victory? He’s doing the same thing in your life.

not every setback is deliberate

We often assume that having more will make us more secure. More money in the bank, more connections, more qualifications, more support and more opportunities. There is nothing wrong with preparing well or making good use of the resources available to us. But we can become so dependent on what we have that we forget who ultimately provides for us.

Sometimes, God allows us to reach the end of what we can manage on our own. The job we thought would secure our future falls through. The financial resources we expected do not come. The people we counted on are no longer available. It can feel as though our options are getting smaller just when we need them to grow.

That does not mean every setback is God deliberately taking something away. But Gideon’s story challenges us to consider whether we have placed more confidence in our resources than in the God who provides them.

There is a difference between being responsible with what we have and believing that what we have is the reason we will succeed. Psalm 20:7 (NIV) puts it this way: “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the Lord our God.”

Take a step of faith

Gideon had to trust God’s instructions even when they did not make sense by conventional standards. The army was smaller, the odds were greater, and the strategy was certainly not what anyone would have expected. Yet God was teaching him that victory would not depend on having the biggest army, but on trusting the One who had called him.

What are you relying on to make your next move? Are you waiting until you have everything you think you need before you obey God? Don’t delay. If God has told you to do something now, then you already have all you need. Take a step of faith and put your trust in Gideon’s God, today.

Join us next week as we look at how Gideon and his 300 men discovered that when God says it, that settles it. Until then, have a blessed week.