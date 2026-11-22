Sacrifice is defined as the offering of something precious to a deity, giving up something of great value for a special purpose or to benefit someone else. It also means deliberately denying yourself certain pleasures, comforts, rights, and privileges, in order to achieve a purpose or goal.

Starting with the first definition, it is an established fact that human beings cannot have fellowship with spirits or the spirit world without sacrifices. These may come in the form of altars, worship, dedication, devotion, offerings, and similar acts. Whether it is the worship of God, the Creator of the universe, or the worship of Satan and his host of demons, the principle is the same. One must be willing to live a life of sacrifice to maintain that relationship. Sacrifice gives access to the spirit world. It opens the door to the supernatural and grants spiritual privileges.

From the very beginning, God related to humanity through sacrifice. After giving man the freedom to eat from every tree in the Garden of Eden, He warned him not to eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The fruit appeared attractive and desirable, yet God said, “Do not touch it.” That command was meant to be an act of consecration, self-denial, and sacrifice. Sadly, man failed.

Consider Cain and Abel. Their problem arose from the sacrifices they offered to God. Abel’s sacrifice was accepted, while Cain’s was rejected.

Now, consider Abraham. When God decided to establish a covenant with him, confirming His promises of protection, generational blessings, and a son, He instructed Abraham to present a powerful sacrifice to seal those promises. I believe God will likewise establish His promises in your life today, in Jesus’ name.

Listen to what Scripture says:

“Then the LORD told him, ‘ Bring me a three-year-old heifer, a three-year-old female goat, a three-year-old ram, a turtledove, and a young pigeon.’ Abram took all these and killed them. He cut each one down the middle and laid the halves side by side. He did not, however, divide the birds in half. Some vultures came down to eat the carcasses, but Abram chased them away. That evening, as the sun was going down, Abram fell into a deep sleep. He saw a terrifying vision of darkness and horror. Then the LORD told Abram...” (Genesis 15:9-17).

After the sacrifice, the Almighty came down in a powerful way and made a generational covenant with Abraham. Abraham saw a mysterious smoking fire pot and a flaming torch pass between the halves of the animals. God was receiving the offering and declaring powerful promises to Abraham, to his descendants, and to generations yet unborn. In fact, He revealed events that would unfold over the next 400 years.

My God! Sacrifices are powerful. They move the hand of the supernatural. They grant access to what seems inaccessible and break what appears unbreakable. What are you sacrificing to God today? What act of obedience, devotion, or self-denial is He calling you to make?

I pray that God will begin something new in your life today. As you walk with Him in faith and obedience, may you experience His power, favour, and fulfilment of His promises. This message will continue next week.

God bless you.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of several books and audiobooks, including ‘Power of Midnight Prayer and Receive Your Healing’.