Families displaced by Hurricane Melissa could begin moving into new container homes in Shrewsbury, Westmoreland, before the end of the year.

“We’ll be working to see if by the end of December, we’ll be able to move the first set of families into these units,” said Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, following a site visit on Thursday.

He indicated that more than 50 container homes are being built in the community, with some 20 already erected and nearing completion. These comprise 16 one-bedroom studio units and four two-bedroom units.

McKenzie advised that 36 additional units are expected to be delivered next week by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development for installation in the centre of the complex, completing the development.

The minister said he was “well pleased and satisfied” with the pace of work, despite recent heavy rainfall that has slowed progress.

He also commended the contractor for remaining committed to the project, noting that “he has not stumbled since he started”.

McKenzie noted that work began in April with land clearing and the installation of water lines. He further confirmed that both the water lines and the sewerage system are complete, providing each home with its own dedicated supply.

“This is a self-purpose-built community, and the system that is in will provide a sense of relief to the residents,” the minister stated.

He added that the site also features paved roads, curb walls, and drainage leading to a main drain, explaining, “we’re not just putting in the facility and leaving the community without the kind of infrastructure that is needed”.

Upcoming additions include paved driveways, a water storage tank for every unit, and perimeter fencing, for which a contract has already been signed.

Additionally, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will install lighting throughout the complex, while the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) will connect prepaid meters – a move the minister said will eliminate the risk of electricity theft.

McKenzie also stated that each home will be equipped with a 2,000-watt solar-powered generator so families can charge their phones and handle basic electrical needs until full power is connected.

In the meantime, the minister assured displaced residents in Westmoreland and other parishes who remain in shelters that government support will continue until they are relocated.

This includes meals and rental assistance administered by the Social Development Commission (SDC), which will cease once beneficiaries occupy their new homes.

Principal Director of Project and Technical Services in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, Kinson Case, noted that similar housing projects are being undertaken in the parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa.

“We can positively say that we’ve rolled similar projects out across… Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Hanover, St James and Trelawny, and we are working to complete container units for individuals who have been affected,” Case stated.

- JIS

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