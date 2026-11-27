A 20-year-old Bog Walk man charged in connection with the brutal chopping of a 13-year-old boy at his home in West Prospect, St Catherine, has been remanded in custody.

The accused, Patrick Anderson, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, where he was remanded by Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne.

He is charged with burglary and wounding with intent and is scheduled to return to court on December 1.

When Anderson appeared in court, it was revealed that the case file was incomplete.

The police liaison officer also informed the court that the complainant remains hospitalised as a result of injuries sustained in the attack.

Allegations are that between 8:40 pm and 11:00 pm on November 19, Anderson entered the boy’s home and attacked him with a machete while he was sleeping.

The teenager reportedly sustained multiple chop wounds to his head and body, and injuries which resulted in the severing of his left hand and the thumb of his right hand.

The attacker allegedly fled the premises, leaving the boy badly wounded.

The incident was reported to the police shortly after 1:00 am on November 20, prompting an investigation.

Following community engagements and operational activities, Anderson was identified as a suspect and apprehended shortly after 5:00 pm that day.

He was subsequently interviewed and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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