Two St James men charged for allegedly being members of a gang

The police in St James have charged two men with being part of a criminal organization in connection with several incidents in Hanover, St James, Trelawny and Manchester between June and September 2025.

Charged are 43-year-old Richard Dennie of Dome Lane, St James, and 23-year-old Tyrone Murray, otherwise called ‘Alex’, a construction worker of Johns Hall, St James.

The police said Dennie and Murray had been the subject of an ongoing investigation.

It is alleged that the men are responsible for several crimes, including robberies, shootings, and larcenies.

Following an operation, both men were taken into custody and later charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

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