Gunmen rob supermarket in St Thomas, manhunt launched

The St Thomas Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who robbed a supermarket in Seaforth.

A portion of the loot was recovered and a motor car seized.

The police report that about 2:00 p.m. on Thursday men posing as customers entered Any Money Superette along Main Street in Seaforth and then brandished guns.

They then held up employees at gunpoint and robbed them of an undetermined sum of cash.

The men then escaped in an awaiting vehicle.

The police were alerted and the car was intercepted in the neighbouring community of Soho.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire at the cops, who returned the fire.

The car with the men aboard sped off and was chased by the police.

The getaway car later ran off the road and crashed, with the men escaping on foot into bushes.

The police say the abandoned car was searched and more than $200,000 in cash recovered.

