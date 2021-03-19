Hodder Education to relaunch Caribbean classics

Hodder Education will relaunch its Caribbean Writers Series, now called Caribbean Contemporary Classics, on March 22.

The move will reintroduce readers to some of the most acclaimed works of renowned Caribbean authors and provide a sneak-peek into two brand new titles written by current lead authors represented by the publisher.

“The novels in this Caribbean Contemporary Classics collection were written from around the mid-1900s to the present day, and we are delighted that we got the opportunity to publish these titles. They include works from iconic Caribbean authors such as Sam Selvon, Jean D’Costa, Michael Anthony, Trevor Rhone, and Victor Reid. With this launch, we hope to reintroduce these novels to a new generation of readers. We hope new readers are captivated by the new worlds they are invited to explore,” said Denise Watts-Lawrence, head of Caribbean marketing, Hodder Education.

Watts-Lawrence said there is much more in store from the publishing house beyond the relaunch of its Caribbean Contemporary Classics as they plan to continue to “unearth and showcase the incredible gifts and talents of our Caribbean people on the world stage”.

Based in the Caribbean and the United Kingdom, Hodder Education is on a mission to preserve Caribbean literature by relaunching its tranche of classic titles, each of which vividly and heartwarmingly capture Caribbean life and culture.

Titles currently represented by Hodder Education include A Brighter Sun, Green Days By the River, Escape to Last Man’s Peak, the Young Warriors, The Sun’s Eye, Over Our Way, Old Story Time with CSEC Study Notes, Aunt Jen, and upcoming titles, Letters Home, Neville and the Lost Bridge.

The launch event will be live-streamed on Hodder Education’s official social media and YouTube pages. Starting at 4 p.m., Watts-Lawrence said viewers should expect to be treated to a “rich” and “diverse package” during the live stream.

“We’ll be hearing from the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, the Honourable Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, and engaging in rich discussions with Jamaican author Paulette Ramsey and Trinidadian author Debbie Jacob,” she said.

Performing arts groups from St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and right here in Jamaica will provide entertainment and bring excerpts from some of the Caribbean’s most beloved literary works to life. Hodder Education will also be launching a new programme targeting unpublished writers.

“At the launch, we will also be announcing a new programme, which aims to discover unpublished writers and showcase them on Hodder Education’s global platform,” she said.