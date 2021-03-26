50-year-old man detained in connection with murder of Portmore accounting clerk

A 50-year-old man listed as a person of interest in the murder of a 20 year-old Portmore accounting clerk is now in police custody.

Robert Fowler otherwise called ‘Backra’ of Portmore, St. Catherine was named this morning.



IN PHOTO: Khanice Jackson

Hours earlier, the decomposing body of Khanice Jackson was found in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village also in St Catherine.

READ: Body of missing Portmore accounting clerk found

Jackson, who is from Manchester Avenue in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine had been missing since Wednesday, March 24.

According to a missing person report, the accounting clerk was last seen leaving her home for work and had not been seen or heard from since.

Police investigators are now on the scene where the body was found.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.