Electrical fire at May Pen Hospital

There was an electrical fire today on the roof of the administrative building at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon.

Three units responded to the fire.

The hospital’s chief executive officer St Andrade Sinclair informed that the fire broke on a solar panel on the roof.

The panel was recently installed.

Sinclair said as soon as hospital personnel became aware of the fire, the building was evacuated and the fire department called.

He said the fire was quickly brought under control.

UPDATE: A fire that was confined to the administrative section at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon has now been extinguished. Fire authorities are investigating the circumstances which led to the blaze.

There were no injuries.

He praised the hospital’s staff and firefighters for their quick response.

Sinclair said operations are the outpatient clinic have been impacted as a result of the fire.

Sinclair said fire personnel are to probe the circumstances which led to the blaze, after which the hospital will undertake next steps.

