NHF receives pharmaceutical drugs valued at US$900,000

The National Health Fund (NHF) has received pharmaceutical drugs valued at US$900,000 geared towards boosting inpatient and outpatient care across Jamaica.

This contribution to the country's health system was made possible by Direct Relief in partnership with the Issa Trust Foundation.

The donation, which consisted of intravenous fluids and over 4,000 drug items to treat hypertension, cancer, hyperthyroidism, was officially handed over on Thursday at the NHF Pharmaceutical Warehouse on Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston 11.

In expressing gratitude, NHF chairman Howard Mitchell, said, “If we do not stand together, we will fall apart, this is a representation of the kind of partnership that comes up with a meaningful result for all of us. I want to thank Direct Relief, the Issa Trust Foundation, and the staff of the NHF for the kind of work that they do now in these very challenging times.”

The partnership with Direct Relief was initiated by the Issa Trust Foundation and both entities have become one of Jamaica's major sources for donated pharmaceuticals, medical sundries, and personal care items.

Through their donations, the NHF has been able to provide a stable supply of essential medicines to public hospitals.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.