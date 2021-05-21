Bailey mum on DPP’s call in killing at Azan’s

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said there has been no official communication on a ruling made by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) regarding last year’s shooting death of an Azan’s Supercentre employee.

DPP Paula Llewellyn has confirmed on Thursday that a ruling has been made on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Courtney Minto on December 17, 2020, allegedly by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force.

Llewellyn said that the file has been sent to the police.

Bailey, who is in charge of the crime and security portfolio, told The Gleaner on Thursday that he could not make a pronouncement on the matter.

“I have not gotten any communication, official communication, in respect of it, so I really can’t comment at this time until I get official communication,” Bailey said.

Minto was allegedly shot by the JDF member after the two got into a dispute over a parking spot.

His then employer, Milad Azan, has maintained that Minto was killed while carrying out his duty as an attendant.

Reports are that Minto got into a row with the off-duty soldier after he directed the army man not to park in a particular spot.

On the day of the incident, The Gleaner was told by General Manager Kamaal Azan that Minto was shot twice and was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he succumbed.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagne is representing the embattled soldier.

Champagnie previously told The Gleaner that his client was cooperating fully with the investigation.

