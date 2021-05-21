Controversy surrounds the mounting of Aunt V’s bust

WESTERN BUREAU:

The controversy which dogged the latter stages of the life of the world’s former oldest woman, Violet Moss-Brown, appears to be following her in death, as residents of her Duanvale community in Trelawny are convinced that they are being misled regarding the mounting of a monument in her honour.

In the recent monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC), Falmouth’s Mayor Colin Gager said during his recent visit to Duanvale, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Culture, plans were finalised for the mounting of the monument for Moss-Brown, who was popularly known as Aunt V, on lands donated by the Duanvale Methodist Church.

“A team of us, including representatives from the Ministry of Culture, visited Duanvale to finalise plans for the erection of a bust (for Moss-Brown),” said Gager. “The bust will be placed along the main road on lands donated by the Methodist Church. A storyboard detailing aspects of her life will be at her home.”

SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

The announcement by Gager came as a surprise to members of the church, who are challenging the accuracy of the claim, as according to them, the church had made no donation of lands for the purpose outlined by the mayor.

“As far as I know, the Methodist Church knows nothing about any donation of land,” said Verna Small, a retired Poor Relief officer and a member of the Duanvale Methodist Church. “That is news to all of us.”

Small’s assertion was corroborated by another member of the church’s congregation, who requested anonymity, but was quite precise in her declaration that the church had made no such arrangement with anyone.

“Normally, the property manager would speak on these matters but he died recently,” said the church member. “However, I can tell you that the church has no knowledge of this gift. I spoke with the bishop and nobody has been to us to make any such request.”

Moss-Brown, who died at the age of 117 in 2017, brought fame to the Duanvale community when her longevity was officially listed in the Guinness Book of Records. She also had visits from dignitaries, including Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and former opposition leader, Dr Peter Phillips.

After her death, her United States-based son Barrington Russell, who had controversially moved her from her Duanvale home to a nursing home in Montego Bay the week before she died, decided to donate her body to The University of the West Indies, instead of burying her in the community, which was the wish of other family members.

Upon hearing about the family unrest at Moss-Brown’s funeral, Culture Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange decided to appease those who wanted the community icon to be buried in Duanvale, but promised to erect an appropriate monument in her honour in the community.

