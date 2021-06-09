Man arrested in Portmore following gun seizure

The Portmore Police arrested a man and seized an illegal firearm during an operation in Garvey Meade, Bridgeport, St Catherine on Tuesday.

It is reported that about 1:00 p.m., an intelligence-led operation was carried out in the community.

The man, upon seeing the police, reportedly pulled an object from his waistband and threw it.

The police say he was accosted and the object retrieved.

According to the police, the object was a Bursa Thunder nine millimeter pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm cartridges.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

