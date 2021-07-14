PM hails JAMPRO

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has commended Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) on its role in facilitating investments locally.

As the country’s principal investments promotions agency, the prime minister noted that the work of JAMPRO is key to the country’s growth strategy.

“I have been receiving good reports about JAMPRO. In recent times, investors have been very complimentary of the facilitating work that you are doing,” he said, adding that he is “very happy when I hear JAMPRO being commended”.

“I’m hoping that all Jamaican public-sector entities will adopt this facilitating and forward-reaching approach to ensure that we have more investments in this country,” he said.

The prime minister noted that investors have multiple destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean to choose from when making their business decisions, and “what will give Jamaica the edge is when an investor says to another, ‘I like to invest in Jamaica because the regulatory agents, the investment promotions agents [and] the environmental agents all work together to bring a sustainable solution in quick time for my business’.”

Holness was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the development of a state-of-the-art corporate office for construction and mining equipment distributor, IMCA Jamaica Limited, along the Spanish Town industrial corridor in Kingston, on July 9.

Sygnus Real Estate Finance, a subsidiary of the Sygnus Group, has partnered with IMCA Jamaica to build the facility at a cost of approximately US$8 million.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Sygnus Group, Berisford Grey, said the prime minister’s sentiments “echoed a lot of what the private sector thinks about JAMPRO”, noting that the agency was instrumental in facilitating the IMCA corporate office development project.

“I can truly say [that] JAMPRO is one of the great business facilitators in our country and we really appreciate the role you played on this project,” Grey added.