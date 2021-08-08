St James man arrested, charged with murder of mother and son

The St James police have arrested and charged a Granville man for the murder of a mother and her son in the community of Top Hill in Retirement.

Forty-two-year-old Shelly-Ann Shaw and her five-year-old son Jemar Powell were shot dead on Monday, July, 19.

Another person was injured.

The police say they have since charged 28-year-old Dwayne Maxwell of Phase One, Retirement, Granville with two counts of murder.

He has also been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm.

READ: Granville rocked by yet another double murder

Shaw, her son and another person were in their two-bedroom house around 3:50 a.m when Maxwell and three other men all said to be armed with firearms entered the yard and opened gunfire at the house.

Shaw and the child were fatally hit.

The attackers then escaped on foot in the area.

Maxwell was taken into custody on Thursday, August 5 and was charged on Saturday, August 7 after a question and answer session in the presence of his lawyer.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.