Pandemic not holding back Heart and Soul

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite the logistical challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Heart and Soul Cancer Foundation of Jamaica Limited is not letting up on its mandate to help local breast cancer patients to get both treatment and support.

According to Sonia Morris, the foundation’s president, the organisation remains fully committed to providing what they see as a worthwhile and much-needed support.

“On returning to live in Jamaica, I found that there are many women with breast cancer,” Morris said in explaining her motivation. “Many are facing financial challenges paying for their treatment. The foundation decided to provide funds in order that these women can pay for their treatment.”

Morris, who is a breast cancer survivor, said she has had two surgeries alongside reconstructive work, says she has a deep appreciation of the difficulty such a situation presents to women, especially those without a proper support system to help them along.

“Over the last two years, we have assisted 22 women financially in their treatment of this disease. Right now, we are in the process of purchasing three chemotherapy chairs to be donated to Cornwall Regional Hospital, in Montego Bay,” said Morris, who has devoted a significant amount of time seeking out funding for the foundation.

According to Morris, the foundation has identified a number of sources for future funding and she is approaching the immediate future with much confidence.

“The foundation plans to raise funds from private individuals, businesses walkathons and our annual banquet, if the protocol surrounding the COVID-19 situation allows it,” said Morris.

St Andrade Sinclair, the regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority, said Morris is providing a service which is much appreciated.

“No government can provide the type of health care we need on its own,” said Sinclair. “The private sector is always welcomed to come on board and help. The health sector continuously needs angel donors like Morris.”