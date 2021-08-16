JLP standing behind House Speaker charged with illegal dumping

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says it is standing behind House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert who was on Sunday charged with the illegal dumping of garbage.

Dalrymple-Philibert's son and their gardener were also charged following an incident in Runaway Bay, St Ann around noon on Sunday.

In a late night statement, the JLP said it acknowledged the issue and reported that the Speaker fully cooperated with the police.

It said, too, that Dalrymple-Philibert, the South Trelawny Member of Parliament, is determined to allow the justice system to take its course.

She and her co-accused are to appear in court in October to answer to charges of breaches of the National Solid Waste Management Authority Act.

In the meantime, the JLP has rejected as rumours claims that there was an emergency meeting of its members of parliament following the development involving the House Speaker.

