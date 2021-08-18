Attorney Henry Johnson dies amid legal battle for him to be returned home to spouse

Attorney-at-law Henry Charles﻿ Johnson, whose spouse, Robyn Patrick, filed a suit last week arising from his alleged forced removal from their St Andrew home on August 6 by armed policemen and his daughter, has died.

Johnson died yesterday morning at an undisclosed location, attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who is representing Patrick, told The Gleaner today.

Patrick, who brought the suit in the Supreme Court against Superintendent Aaron Fletcher of the Constant Spring Police Station and the Attorney General, was seeking a court order to compel the police to return her common-law husband of eight years to their home.

Johnson was bedridden because of a stroke he suffered last year February and was unable to speak at the time he was taken from his St Andrew home.

“The justice system of which Johnson was a part failed him because although an affidavit of urgency was filed, I was told I could not get a date for the hearing until next month,” Wildman said.

He said before the suit was filed he pleaded with senior police personnel to return Johnson to his home because there was no court order for his removal but they refused to assist.

“I am holding the police responsible for what happened to Johnson because the police acted unlawfully,” Wildman asserted.

He said also that he can no longer pursue the application for an injunction but his client will be seeking damages for wrongful entry, trespass and assault.

Patrick said in court documents that three armed policemen from Constant Spring Police Station along with Johnson's daughter and two women purportedly to be nurses came to her home.

She said when she questioned the policemen as to whether they had court orders or a search warrant they said they had orders from their boss.

She said she did not know where they had taken Johnson and that she was concerned about his frail physical and mental state.

The woman said it was Johnson's wish for her to take care of him, which she said she had been doing since he became ill.

“I ensured he got the medical treatment he needed and also provided him with emotional support”, she stated in her affidavit.

Johnson, a former policeman, came to national attention in 1980 when he along with two soldiers and a civilian were arrested and charged with treason.

They were accused of plotting to overthrow the government of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.

They were acquitted in the Home Circuit Court in October 1981 after a key witness was found to be unreliable.

Johnson subsequently studied law and had been practising for about 26 years.

- Barbara Gayle

