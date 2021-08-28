We are Pilgrims

Man is a pilgrim on this Earth. He comes from God to spend ‘some time’ on Earth and returns to God when his time on Earth has ended. The word ‘pilgrim’ comes from the root word in Latin, ‘pelegrinus’. It means ‘from abroad’. A pilgrim is someone ‘travelling abroad’ on purpose. Man is constantly driven by an unknown need that is deeply embedded in the human consciousness. It is a need ‘to travel abroad’ to a religious experience in the hope of spiritual renewal. This spiritual experience of ‘travelling abroad’ can be real or symbolic.

To set aside time to take on a sacred journey as a pilgrim is to entrust oneself to an ancient way of self-purification. It is stepping aside from our ordinary human living into God’s time. It is living within God’s time, being embraced by His grace, and consciously surrendering to His Will. Therefore, pilgrimages are intended to invite us to ponder the more profound questions of life. Why are we here? – The purpose of our life. Where are we going? – Our destination. How do we get there? – The way to find meaning and happiness in life.

We look at the pilgrimage to Our Lady of Assumption in Morant Bay.

It is an expression of faith, steeped in the Catholic culture of spiritual renewal and surrendering to God’s Will. Our pilgrimage to Mary is to inspire within us the spiritual zeal to live our Christian calling, learning from Mary, the perfect disciple of Jesus.

As Mary listened to the voice of God, pondering His word and allowing His will to direct her life, so, too, we desire to allow God’s voice to resonate in our Christian living. Fr Donald Chambers articulates well on his reflections on Synodality the need to listen to the story emerging from our Caribbean people in living our faith meaningfully.

May we learn from Mary to ponder the story of our people anew. May the Holy Spirit guide our understanding and express our Christian experiences relevant in a culturally evolving world.

– Rev Fr Thomas Dynetius