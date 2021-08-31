935 Jamaicans killed since the start of the year

Jamaica's murder tally for 2021 has risen to 935 as at Saturday, August 28.

This is 83 more homicides or a 9.7 percent increase when compared with the corresponding period in 2020.

Murders so far this month have outpaced all of August 2020.

Between August 1 and August 28, 2021, the country recorded 103 murders.

For the entire month last year, 88 homicides were recorded.

The gun continues to be the weapon of choice in murders committed thus far this year with a firearm being used to claim 796 lives.

The police have seized 457 firearms and 6,366 rounds of ammunition during the period under review.

Eight children are among those who have been murdered since the start of the year.

Trelawny has overtaken Portland as the least murderous parish.

Trelawny has recorded nine murders so far, down from 14, whereas Portland recorded 12 homicides, up from eight.

St Andrew South continues to lead in murders with 116 cases followed by St James with 106 and Kingston Western with 84.

Meanwhile, declines have been recorded in cases of rapes, aggravated assaults, robberies and break-ins.

Some 278 rapes have been recorded up to August 28 this year, down from the 396 seen in the corresponding period last year.

Aggravated assaults are down to 225 from 275, some 512 robberies have been recorded compared with 720 and break-ins are at 593, down from 711.

- Andre Williams

