Low-cost Canadian airline Swoop introduces service to Kingston

Swoop, a low-cost carrier out of Canada, today announced that it will be introducing a new non-stop service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston starting in December.

As part of the airline's winter schedule, the flight will operate twice weekly, beginning on December 8.

To celebrate today's announcement, Swoop is offering a limited quantity of introductory one-way fares between Kingston and Toronto starting from just $129 CAD all-in.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Jamaica with the introduction of service to Kingston to connect friends and families this holiday season and year ahead," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop, in a statement.

"Our travellers have embraced our always affordable flights to Jamaica and we look forward to building on our success in the region with our new non-stop service connecting Toronto and Kingston."

Swoop is also set to resume service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and the Sangster International Airport in St James.

The flight is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:00 a.m.

Swoop says its return to Montego Bay marks the beginning of the airline's restoration of its international network, with flights to the United States and Mexico set to resume through the fall.

"The return of Swoop to MBJ is a welcome one and we are elated at Swoop's commitment to ensure that passengers from our second largest market, Canada, and specifically the province of Ontario, have a low-cost option when visiting Jamaica to see family and friends or those who wish to vacation on our beautiful island," said Shane Munroe, CEO of MBJ Airports Ltd.

"The Jamaica Tourist Board is thrilled to see Swoop returning to the destination with the resumption of its Montego Bay flight this month, in addition to the exciting launch of the airline's new Kingston service this December," said Angella Bennett, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board.

"Swoop is an important airline partner for us in the Ontario market and we truly value their continued support and confidence in the destination. Whether you're looking for sun and sand or a cultural city escape, Jamaica is ready to welcome customers for a safe and seamless getaway this fall and winter season."

