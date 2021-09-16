492 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more fatalities

Eleven more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,768.

The deceased are:

* A 65-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 60-year-old male from St Thomas

* An 80-year-old man from St Ann

* A 70-year-old male from St Ann

* A 56-year-old woman from Portland

* A 60-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 50-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 70-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 75-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 75-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 74-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 6 and September 13.

And seven more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 258.

Meanwhile, there were 492 new cases with ages ranging from 27 days to 97 years, pushing the total to 77,989 with 25,334 being active.

Of the new infections, 280 are women, 206 are men and six are under investigation.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 131

* St Catherine - 99

* St James - 45

* Clarendon - 39

* Westmoreland - 34

* St Elizabeth - 29

* Manchester - 28

* Portland - 22

* Trelawny - 22

* Hanover - 19

* St Thomas - 13

* St Ann - 10

* St Mary - 1

A total of 1,564 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 33.7%.

In the meantime, there were 144 more recoveries, increasing the total to 50,361.

Some 726 persons are in hospital with 176 being moderately ill, 94 severely ill and 52 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 43,206 are at home.

