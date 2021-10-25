Update | Pathways pastor, cop confirmed dead following crash

Kevin O Smith, the controversial pastor of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, and a policeman have succumbed to injuries received in a car crash.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

Smith was being escorted from St James to Kingston to be charged with murder and other offences when the crash happened in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

More details soon.

