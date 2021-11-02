Clansman Gang Trial | Incarcerated entertainer Vybz Kartel ordered murder hits, witness testifies

The prosecution's second witness in the Clansman-One Don gang trial this afternoon testified that incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel had reportedly ordered hits on three persons including an entertainer.

The witness told the court that the order was reportedly given to the One Don Gang.

The former gang member said two of the targets were killed in a double murder in Waterford, St Catherine and that an attempt was made on the life of the entertainer, who he did not name.

Pertaining to the orders, he said, "This instruction was given to me by Vybz Kartel by phone."

The dancehall artiste, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, along with Shawn 'Shawn Storm' Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John were convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were handed mandatory life sentences.

The witness this afternoon dropped the bombshell while giving evidence about defendant Jahzeal Blake, who is known to him as 'Squeeze Eye'.

The witness told the court that Blake was the driver in the three incidents.

The witness also told the court that on one occasion reputed leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan sent him to supervise one of Vybz Kartel's video shoots to ensure that it was done properly.

He said the shoot was being done on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew and that it was for the song 'Buck up Inna.'

Bryan and 32 other alleged gang members are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act.

The One Don Gang is a breakaway faction of the Clansman Gang.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.