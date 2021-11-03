Court told alleged Pathways killer confessed, orders psychiatric evaluation

Andre Ruddock, who is charged for the killing of a woman at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in St James, reportedly confessed to the murder.

The Home Circuit Court was told this morning that Ruddock reportedly made the confession in a caution statement to the police in the presence of two justices of the peace on October 18, one day after the alleged incident.

This was disclosed by lead prosecutor Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn this morning.

Ruddock is charged with the murder of 39-year-old Taneka Gardner during an alleged sacrificial ritual at Pathways International on October 17.

He is being represented by attorneys Anthony Williams and Venice Brown.

Almost an hour of damning allegations was read out by the Crown.

Among other things, the court heard that Ruddock was ordained by the church's leader pastor Kevin O. Smith as the angel Gabriel on the night of the murder.

It was reported that congregants were told to come to church dressed in all white for a special service as they were told that they would be going on a heavenly journey aboard an ark.

It is being alleged that a congregant was told by Smith to slash Gardner's throat.

It is further being alleged that when the person refused to carry out the instruction Ruddock took the knife and slashed the woman's throat.

The court this morning ordered that a psychiatrist report be done on the accused.

Ruddock was further remanded and is to reappear in court on December 7.

Ruddock was charged last week Monday after being transferred from St James to Kingston.

Smith, who died in a car crash last Monday, was to be charged with two counts of murder, two counts of wounding with intent and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

