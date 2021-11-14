Hubert Tomlin explores ‘Broken Covenants’

Hubert Tomlin has recently released his book, Broken Covenants, which he said is a chance for believers to see the Old Testament as not just a “history book” with a bunch of stories, but to look at it in another light.

“People should also see the goodness and mercies of God and His love and faithfulness toward mankind,” he said.

Tomlin said it was his intention to highlight both in the book, and the necessity for those who read the books to understand the ways of God and to debunk the many deceptions in the world and the misinterpretation of the scriptures, especially in the book of Daniel.

“If we believe a lie, we lose our souls, and my hope is that all may be saved. I have written it with such simplicity that everyone that may consider Christianity and read it should understand the scriptures when they read it, and may choose salvation,” he shared with Family and Religion.

Expounding on Broken Covenants, Tomlin said that while the scripture is true, there is no escaping the twisted interpretation by men. He pointed out that although God is faithful and just, he hates sin.

“Salvation is through Jesus Christ and Him alone, and to be saved, we must believe in Him. God will destroy this world because sin must be destroyed, but as many that trust in Jesus, they will be saved from the wrath of God that will come upon this world when it is destroyed. We must look to God alone through Christ Jesus and the Word. Do not put your trust in man,” Tomlin cautioned.

He said the world and everything in it has been corrupted by sin since Adam’s disobedience, and God’s determination is not only to destroy sin, but also to restore His treasured creation, man, from the curse of death, which is the result of sin.

“Though God will make all things new, His love and faithfulness toward mankind has prevented Him from destroying this earth until now. Only after every man that will trust in the Lord is saved, will He destroy this earth and make it new and without sin. So, the Lord covenanted with Himself to create the path of salvation to restore man again into fellowship with God. Israel was the chosen nation to be a nation of priests to the world, but they failed because they became rebellious and wayward,” he noted.

Tomlin, who hails from Clarendon, was raised in Gimme-Me-Bit. He is a past student of Clarendon College and now resides in New Jersey, USA. He gave his life to the Lord in October 2009 and has since been on fire for Him in service, expounding on the Word.

Tomlin credits God for His faithfulness in his life each day. He said serving Him comes naturally as He has brought him through many “crosses”. He said when he looks back on his life and sees where the Lord has brought him from, his soul “grows faint” when he thinks about how he has been rescued.

“Despite all the things that this world can offer, my heart is fixed on Jesus. When I count the cost, the benefits of all earthly pleasures cannot be compared with the blessing and joy of eternal life in God’s new creation. My hope is that, as many as will read this book, will seek to be saved from sin into the everlasting grace of the Almighty God,” Tomlin said.