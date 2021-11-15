Another key suspect held in assassination of Haitian president

Livern Barrett/Senior Staff Reporter

Another key suspect in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been arrested in Turkey, Haiti's Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

He has been identified as Samir Handal, a Haitian.

Handal was arrested in Instanbul last night after he arrived on a flight from the United States, Haiti's Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told The Gleaner on Monday.

Handal travelled from Miami where he had been hiding since the July 7 assassination, according to a report by the Miami Herald.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Another high-profile suspect, ex-Colombian military officer Mario Antonio Palacios Palacious, was arrested in Jamaica on October 11 and remains in custody.

Joseph said like Palacios, Handal is an "important person" in the investigation of Moise's assassination.

He said authorities in Haiti are now working with Turkish counterparts to have Handal repatriated as soon as possible.

"Definitely," Joseph responded when asked if Turkish authorities have agreed to hand over Handal.

"We have very good cooperation with Turkey and we are very confident that they will work with us," he added.

Meanwhile, Jamaica is moving ahead with the court-ordered deportation of Palacios to his native Colombia, The Sunday Gleaner reported yesterday, citing a senior police officer.

Jamaica's Deputy Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey confirmed on Thursday that the “administrative process” surrounding Palacios' deportation is now in train.

Joseph wrote to Jamaica on October 28 requesting that Palacios be transferred to authorities there who are investigating Moise's assassination.

The Haitian Foreign Minister said he was still awaiting a response from his Jamaican counterpart Kamina Johnson Smith.

Jamaica does not have an extradition treaty with Haiti.

"I'm very optimistic about Palacios coming here to face justice," Joseph said.

A total of 28 mercenaries stormed Moise's private residence on the night of July 7 when he was shot to death and his wife injured, Joseph charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com