A love worth fighting for: The Ellis’ story

All her life Stephanie Edwards, an albino, has had negative and hurtful comments hurled at her solely because of her appearance. Abused and mistreated, especially by men, she over time formed the opinion that she hated men and wanted nothing to do with them.

The idea that any man would every care for her was something Edwards couldn’t bring herself to believe until the day the love of her life, Sean Ellis, walked into her life while she was a member of the Police Youth Club (PYC).

Fast-forward seven years later, and the two are not only happily married, but are blissfully in love.

In an interview with Family and Religion at their home in Bottom Halse Hall, Clarendon, the couple reminisced on the journey to being soulmates.

Ellis, who described his wife as his “lovely white chocolate”, said from the first time he laid eyes on her while working as a vendor in the May Pen Market, he was hooked.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I just moved in her direction, wanting to know who she was; why she was glowing like that. So, every day when I was in the town, I would see her,” he recalled.

Eventually, they ended up in the PYC where Edwards served as the choir director as well as the vice-president. Wanting to get closer to her, Ellis said he joined the choir knowing very well that he couldn’t “sing to save my life”.

POSITIVE VIBE

A comfortable friendship developed into him getting the confidence in February 2019 to declare his intentions to marry her. She gave him some positive vibes that indicated that she would accept his proposal, which gave him the courage to officially start their courtship.

Ellis, who seemed to be a stickler for details, shared the moment down to the seconds when he asked for her hand in marriage in the customer service section at the May Pen branch of the National Commercial Bank.

At 10:32 a.m. on Friday, February 15, a day after he gave Edwards a Valentine’s Day gift that brought her to tears, he upped the ante and surprised her in the bank.

“I got down on my knees inside the bank and popped the question. I remember being so nervous when I put the ring on her finger,” he shared with a smile.

Ellis recalled that Edwards’ joy at the proposal was dimmed by the reception she received when he introduced her to his grandmother.

“The reaction was not pretty,” he said sadly.

Ellis said he will never repeat the ugly words that were spoken by his grandmother because they were just too awful.

It got worse when he went to the country for his cousin’s funeral and introduced his lady love to his family. One relative said harshly, “You go teck up mule ... smady whey caan breed.”

Ellis said that comment only made him cling more tightly to his love.

USED TO HARSH WORDS

Edwards said she didn’t feel any way about their rejection and harsh words because she had got used to it.

She said she is thankful for her Sunday school teacher who taught her a Bible verse that never left her. She treasures it and uses it as a weapon against hateful and hurtful words thrown at her: “I will praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” Psalm 139 vs 14.

“That verse has stuck with me until now. I use that to build me and right now I don’t rely on persons. I have an inner thing that motivates and drives me so no matter what you say, it doesn’t shake me,” she shared.

Edwards, who had doubts at the beginning about her relationship with Ellis, said he came at a time when she prayed to God asking for a husband. She said the Lord reminded her about her distrust and hatred of men and how that would work with getting a husband.

She said she gradually started to open up – enough to allow her husband the room to come in.

Even after accepting his proposal, she said she still wasn’t sure, but he gradually erased all doubts by his actions.

“The fact that he was genuine, he told me how he felt, he was just himself what got me, he wasn’t afraid to go anywhere with me and hold my hand in public. He wasn’t afraid to say, ‘hey this is my fiancée’. He showed that he was proud of me and it was a big factor,” she said.

And as for Ellis, he has no regrets, in fact, he is encouraging others whose families are putting up opposition to their choice of partner to remember one very important fact: “It’s about you and your partner for life. Don’t allow others to choose for you because it will be their choice and not yours.”