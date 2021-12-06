Celia Barclay assumes role as Information Commissioner

Attorney-at-law Celia Barclay has assumed duties as Information Commissioner.

As the Information Commissioner, Barclay has strategic oversight for the establishment and operations of the Office of Information Commissioner in keeping with The Data Protection Act, 2020.

The Information Commissioner was appointed by the Governor General after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition pursuant to Part 1 of the First Schedule of The Data Protection Act, 2020.

Barclay, who assumed the role on December 1, has over 14 years of experience at the Jamaican Bar, practising in both the private and public sectors.

She has served as an associate at Crafton S. Miller & Company and Phoenix Restructuring and Advisory Services Enterprise as well as a Government Trustee and Deputy Administrator-General.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As the Information Commissioner, Barclay has strategic oversight for the establishment and operations of the Office of Information Commissioner in keeping with The Data Protection Act, 2020.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz says the appointment of the Information Commissioner is a significant step in the implementation of The Data Protection Act.

“With the commissioner on board, the arrangements for staffing may now be undertaken.”

The Data Protection Act, 2020 makes provision for the establishment of an Office of the Information Commissioner with responsibility for:

a) Monitoring compliance with the Act and attendant regulations.

b) Providing advice to the Minister;

c) Disseminating information to the public in relation to, among others, the operation of the Act;

d) Preparing and disseminating or directing the preparation and dissemination of guidelines to be adhered to as good practice; and

e) Encouraging the preparation and dissemination of self-initiated guidelines.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.