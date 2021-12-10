Holness says becoming a republic should not be empty symbolism

Christopher Thomas, Gleaner Writer

Amid calls for Jamaica to become a republic, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says more attention should be given to building a strong and prosperous country rather than “empty symbolism.”

Calls for Jamaica to cut ties with the British monarchy have heightened arising from Barbados' transition to a republic last week.

During his keynote address at the official opening of the Ocean Eden Bay Hotel in Coral Springs, Trelawny on Thursday, Holness suggested that less time should be spent debating on dreams and aspirations that are not worked for.

He said that he would rather engage in tangible work towards making aspirations a reality rather than act on what he described as “empty symbolism.”

“The nation is as the nation does, and there are some people who want to speak prosperity into being, and to speak sovereignty and independence into being. I spend my time doing because the greatest frustration is a dream not achieved… those who have ears to hear those vague terms will understand them until it is time for us to have that full and direct discourse,” said Holness.

On Tuesday, Barbados swore in its first president 72-year-old veteran jurist Dame Sandra Mason, thereby becoming a republic and doing away with Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.

That move had previously been announced in September 2020.

Following Barbados' historic shift into becoming an independent state, former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson urged Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding to take steps toward doing likewise in time for the celebration of Jamaica's Diamond Jubilee next year August.

